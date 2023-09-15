Things to do in Hampshire: Stoke Road Community Festival will take place this weekend - here are the details
The free Stoke Road Community Festival in Gosport on Saturday 16 September will be a celebration of the arts and the local community, with craft activities and entertainment throughout the day.
The event will run from 10am to 4pm and Stoke Road will be closed between its junctions with Willis Road and Elmhurst Road from 6am to 6pm, for the safety of festival-goers during the event and to allow equipment and stalls to be set up and taken down. A signed diversion will be in place.
Three stages will host live music, with performances lined up from The Brass Holes, Electric Eden, Annie Hayes, St Vincent College, Jack Boyd, Sarah Collins and Friends and the Solent Shanty Buoys, with a special visit in their police car from a Blues Brothers tribute act. The Gosport Vinyl Club will be playing records all day.
Children can enjoy free balloon art, face painting, glitter tattoos, braided glitter hair and dance from the Ashley School of Dance. Entertainers Storm in a Teacup will blow bubbles and perform stilt walking while husband and wife magic duo Nikki and Charlie will perform four shows at Christ Church.
The event is one of the highlights of Gosport Heritage Open Days 2023. It is being organised by Stoke Road traders with the support of Gosport Borough Council.
Festival organiser Katie Gunn said: “We’re excited to be putting on this one-day street party to bring residents from all over Gosport together to enjoy free music, craft activities and entertainment.
"The festival has been made possible thanks to a generous grant from The Arts Council and support from Gosport Borough Council so that we can bring free arts and entertainment right into the heart of Gosport. All of the entertainers are from this area and the entire event has been organised by the Stoke Road community."
Cllr Peter Chegwyn, Leader of the Council, said: "This looks set to be a brilliant event, coming near the end of what has been a great summer of free local events in Gosport. We're very happy to have added our support. It's great to see local businesses and residents bringing such a vibrant event to our town centre."