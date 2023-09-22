News you can trust since 1877
Things to do in Hampshire: The Maypole on Hayling Island will offer car boot sales

A popular family pub on Hayling Island has announced that it will start hosting car boot sales.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 15:35 BST- 1 min read
The Maypole will start hosting car boot sales every Sunday and the announcement has gone down very well with locals in the area.

The family friendly pub was recently taken over by Sophie Costas who has been working extremely hard, with her team, to make sure that the venue is successful and a popular choice amongst Hayling Island residents.

The businesswoman also runs her own pie and mash business which has been a hit with everyone and she has also started incorporating different ideas to the pub.

The Maypole, Hayling Island, is now offering car boot sales for locals, starting next month.The Maypole, Hayling Island, is now offering car boot sales for locals, starting next month.
The Maypole, Hayling Island, is now offering car boot sales for locals, starting next month.
In a Facebook post, the landlady, Sophie Costas, said: “Here at The Maypole Pub we are going to start holding car boot sales every Sunday morning. This will be starting in October (date and times to be confirmed within the next few days) so keep your eyes and ears peeled, as we have so much more news coming from the pole.”

