The family friendly pub was recently taken over by Sophie Costas who has been working extremely hard, with her team, to make sure that the venue is successful and a popular choice amongst Hayling Island residents.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

In a Facebook post, the landlady, Sophie Costas, said: “Here at The Maypole Pub we are going to start holding car boot sales every Sunday morning. This will be starting in October (date and times to be confirmed within the next few days) so keep your eyes and ears peeled, as we have so much more news coming from the pole.”