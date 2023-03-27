Portsmouth has plenty to offer visitors – and people who live here.
We’ve put together a rough guide of what to make sure you do to make the most out of the city.
Have you ticked them all off?
Here's what makes our 'Portsmouth bucket list'
2. Portsmouth Historic Dockyard
It's one of our more famous attractions, but there's a reason why. A trip to the Historic Dockyard and the Mary Rose Museum is a must when visiting Portsmouth Photo: Charlie Ross
3. Clarence Pier
Clarence Pier for the funfair has got to be on a summer day's wishlist in Portsmouth Photo: Sarah Marston // Instagram: @sarahmarston13
4. Monster Mick's burgers
Have a walk around the top of Portsdown Hill, feel 'refreshed' by the wind, admire the city laid out below you and then have a massive burger. Beware of the seagulls though. Photo: Habibur Rahman