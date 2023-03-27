News you can trust since 1877
Things to do in Portsmouth: 11 activities on our city's 'bucket list'

Portsmouth has plenty to offer visitors – and people who live here.

By Tom Morton
Published 27th Mar 2023, 06:01 BST

We’ve put together a rough guide of what to make sure you do to make the most out of the city.

Have you ticked them all off?

Here's what makes our 'Portsmouth bucket list'

Here's what makes our 'Portsmouth bucket list'

It's one of our more famous attractions, but there's a reason why. A trip to the Historic Dockyard and the Mary Rose Museum is a must when visiting Portsmouth

2. Portsmouth Historic Dockyard

It's one of our more famous attractions, but there's a reason why. A trip to the Historic Dockyard and the Mary Rose Museum is a must when visiting Portsmouth

Clarence Pier for the funfair has got to be on a summer day's wishlist in Portsmouth

3. Clarence Pier

Clarence Pier for the funfair has got to be on a summer day's wishlist in Portsmouth

Have a walk around the top of Portsdown Hill, feel 'refreshed' by the wind, admire the city laid out below you and then have a massive burger. Beware of the seagulls though.

4. Monster Mick's burgers

Have a walk around the top of Portsdown Hill, feel 'refreshed' by the wind, admire the city laid out below you and then have a massive burger. Beware of the seagulls though.

Portsmouth