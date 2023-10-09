Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There will be a number of scary things to get involved in including the Halloween disco sessions on October 24 at 11am, 1pm and 3pm, and Silly Scott will be conjuring up his magic show on October 26 at 11am, 12:30pm and 2pm.

There will also be the chance for youngsters to enjoy the Creation Station’s Horribly Scary craft activities at Thursday’s Kid’s Club, between 11am to 4pm.

There are plenty of spooky activities to take part in this Halloween.

Port Solent’s Lisa Fowler said: “We’ve got lots of hair-raising Halloween fun for young visitors to Port Solent this October half term. Dress up in your Halloween fancy dress and dare to scare.

“Our brilliant Kids Clubs are totally free and there’s no need to book, just come along and have a wizard time.