Things to do in Portsmouth and Hampshire: Port Solent’s Halloween Kid’s Club to host numerous events
Children are being invited to dress up in their spookiest costumes and prepare to scare at Port Solent’s Halloween Kid’s Club this half term.
There will be a number of scary things to get involved in including the Halloween disco sessions on October 24 at 11am, 1pm and 3pm, and Silly Scott will be conjuring up his magic show on October 26 at 11am, 12:30pm and 2pm.
There will also be the chance for youngsters to enjoy the Creation Station’s Horribly Scary craft activities at Thursday’s Kid’s Club, between 11am to 4pm.
Port Solent’s Lisa Fowler said: “We’ve got lots of hair-raising Halloween fun for young visitors to Port Solent this October half term. Dress up in your Halloween fancy dress and dare to scare.
“Our brilliant Kids Clubs are totally free and there’s no need to book, just come along and have a wizard time.
“There’s so much to see and do at Port Solent for all the family – and don’t forget our fantastic restaurants and cafes. Please support them where possible during your visit by purchasing your food and drink on site - doing so helps us continue to put on these events for you free of charge.”