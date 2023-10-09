News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group

Things to do in Portsmouth and Hampshire: Port Solent’s Halloween Kid’s Club to host numerous events

Port Solent’s Kid’s Club will be offering kids the opportunity to have a spooktacular Halloween this half term.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 9th Oct 2023, 16:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 16:44 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Children are being invited to dress up in their spookiest costumes and prepare to scare at Port Solent’s Halloween Kid’s Club this half term.

There will be a number of scary things to get involved in including the Halloween disco sessions on October 24 at 11am, 1pm and 3pm, and Silly Scott will be conjuring up his magic show on October 26 at 11am, 12:30pm and 2pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There will also be the chance for youngsters to enjoy the Creation Station’s Horribly Scary craft activities at Thursday’s Kid’s Club, between 11am to 4pm.

There are plenty of spooky activities to take part in this Halloween.There are plenty of spooky activities to take part in this Halloween.
There are plenty of spooky activities to take part in this Halloween.
Most Popular

Port Solent’s Lisa Fowler said: “We’ve got lots of hair-raising Halloween fun for young visitors to Port Solent this October half term. Dress up in your Halloween fancy dress and dare to scare.

SEE ALSO: New display for Fareham Christmas light switch on

“Our brilliant Kids Clubs are totally free and there’s no need to book, just come along and have a wizard time.

“There’s so much to see and do at Port Solent for all the family – and don’t forget our fantastic restaurants and cafes. Please support them where possible during your visit by purchasing your food and drink on site - doing so helps us continue to put on these events for you free of charge.”

For more information about the kids club, click here.

Related topics:Port SolentPortsmouthHampshire