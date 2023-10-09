Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fareham Borough Council will be unveiling a new festive lights display, as part of a five year contract with The Festive Lighting Company and the previous Christmas lights are set to be recycled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new lighting scheme, with its warm and cool toned white lights, is twice as energy efficient than the previous LED lighting, while delivering much brighter and more impressive lights.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured is: Enjoying the snow Picture: Keith Woodland (191121-449)

The new lights tie in with this year’s golden theme, which will usher in a year-long celebration marking the 50th anniversary of Fareham being officially granted Borough status in 1974. This theme will continue across Council events and activities throughout 2024.

Executive Member for Leisure and Community at Fareham Borough Council, Councillor Sue Walker, said: “The Fareham Christmas Lights switch on is a festive treat for all the family. With so much to see and do, I really encourage residents to come along to do some Christmas shopping, indulge in some of the delicious food and drink on offer and be entertained and amazed by our shows and street performers.

"The Christmas lights countdown is a real spectacle and will be even more impressive this year with our new festive lights in place. The finale show will also be a glittering start to our 50th year as a Borough celebrations, and I for one cannot wait.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be something for everyone at this free event including face painting, fun fair rides, festive gift stalls, delicious food and drink and lots of activities for children. There will also be performers throughout the day, both on the main stage and entertaining the crowds along West Street.