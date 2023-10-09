Things to do in Hampshire: New display for Fareham Christmas light switch on
The event will take place on the pedestrianised area of West Street on November 18 and this family friendly event is one of the best attended of the year, attracting thousands of visitors.
Fareham Borough Council will be unveiling a new festive lights display, as part of a five year contract with The Festive Lighting Company and the previous Christmas lights are set to be recycled.
The new lighting scheme, with its warm and cool toned white lights, is twice as energy efficient than the previous LED lighting, while delivering much brighter and more impressive lights.
The new lights tie in with this year’s golden theme, which will usher in a year-long celebration marking the 50th anniversary of Fareham being officially granted Borough status in 1974. This theme will continue across Council events and activities throughout 2024.
Executive Member for Leisure and Community at Fareham Borough Council, Councillor Sue Walker, said: “The Fareham Christmas Lights switch on is a festive treat for all the family. With so much to see and do, I really encourage residents to come along to do some Christmas shopping, indulge in some of the delicious food and drink on offer and be entertained and amazed by our shows and street performers.
"The Christmas lights countdown is a real spectacle and will be even more impressive this year with our new festive lights in place. The finale show will also be a glittering start to our 50th year as a Borough celebrations, and I for one cannot wait.”
There will be something for everyone at this free event including face painting, fun fair rides, festive gift stalls, delicious food and drink and lots of activities for children. There will also be performers throughout the day, both on the main stage and entertaining the crowds along West Street.
Father Christmas would not miss this event and the Christmas lights will be switched on at 5.30pm by the winner of the Council’s summer colouring competition, supported by the Mayor of Fareham, Cllr Fred Birkett and Mayoress Lisa Birkett.