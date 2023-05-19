With summer coming up there are many fun events to look forward to in Portsmouth.
Southsea Common is a hotbed of fun and action with Victorious Festival leading the way of big events to look forward to. Portsmouth Guildhall also has a number of events.
Here are a few things to put in your diary.
1. Victorious Festival
Taking place in Southsea on August 25, 26 and 27 the three-day event is one of the biggest and best our city has to offer. The festival features music, comedy, food and drink and children's activities to make sure there is something for everyone. Jamiroquai headline on the Friday night, Kasabian on the Saturday and Mumford & Sons on the Sunday. Tickets and information at www.victoriousfestival.co.uk Photo: -
2. Portsmouth Pride
Taking place on Southsea Common on June 10, Portsmouth Pride is a free event which promotes inclusiveness as well as a great day out. The star-studded line-up for the main stage includes the winner of RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 4, Danny Beard, who will be joined by Amelia Lily and Black Peppa. More information at portsmouthpride.co.uk
Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 110622-12) Photo: Chris Moorhouse
3. Oktoberfest
The iconic Oktoberfest is returning to Portsmouth on October 28 at the Portsmouth Guildhall and is expected to be another sell-out. Oktoberfest offers a selection of traditional German Bier that can be served in up to 2 pint steins, that customers can choose to take home. Amazing German food including bratwurst and pretzels, plus a range of other drinks including cider, prosecco, spirits and wine. As well as entertainment from Oompah bands performing their very own blend of ‘oompop’, amazing support bands and DJs across all three sessions. Choose from two sessions midday to 5pm, or 6pm to 11pm. Tickets from £15 at www.oktoberfestportsmouth.co.uk. Picture: Mike Cooter (240922) Photo: Mike Cooter
4. Portsmouth Comic Con
Taking place at Portsmouth Guildhall on June 3 and 4 , Portsmouth Comic Con – International Festival of Comics returns bringing you the best in Comics, Film, TV and Pop Culture entertainment. Welcoming some of the greatest writers and illustrators in the industry, alongside stars of the screen and the wonderful world of cosplay. With panels, displays, exhibitions, gaming, VR, Steampunk and an incredible range of merch and collectables. Tickets and information portsmouthcomiccon.com Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman