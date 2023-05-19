3 . Oktoberfest

The iconic Oktoberfest is returning to Portsmouth on October 28 at the Portsmouth Guildhall and is expected to be another sell-out. Oktoberfest offers a selection of traditional German Bier that can be served in up to 2 pint steins, that customers can choose to take home. Amazing German food including bratwurst and pretzels, plus a range of other drinks including cider, prosecco, spirits and wine. As well as entertainment from Oompah bands performing their very own blend of ‘oompop’, amazing support bands and DJs across all three sessions. Choose from two sessions midday to 5pm, or 6pm to 11pm. Tickets from £15 at www.oktoberfestportsmouth.co.uk. Picture: Mike Cooter (240922) Photo: Mike Cooter