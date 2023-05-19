News you can trust since 1877
Victorious festival 2023: Full list of Portsmouth-area local bands is released

Kasabian, Jamiroquai and Mumford and Sons may steal this year’s headline slots – and headlines – but Victorious festival has always had a strong representation from local bands.

By Tom Morton
Published 19th May 2023, 11:13 BST- 2 min read
Updated 19th May 2023, 11:13 BST

The full line-up of local bands has been announced today and features some well known perennials – hello, The Southsea Alternative Choir – as well as newer faces.

Here's the A to Z roster.

Clockwise from top left, The Day of the Rabblement, The Colour of the Jungle, Bemis and Jerry Williams
    The 2023 local band line-up

    19 Forever

    Absolutely Elton

    After Arden

    AleX

    Amba Tremain

    Andy Foster

    Andy Osman Arcade Hearts

    Archie McKeown

    Astromoda

    Bann'D

    Barbudo

    Bella Estelle

    Bemis

    Ben Brookes

    Big Child Man Child

    Body Crisis

    Brave Rival

    Cadency

    Calaveras

    Calboa

    Callum Lintott

    ameron Jenkins

    Castle Royals

    Charlie Forbes

    Charlotte Neil

    Chris Ricketts

    Colour of the Jungle

    Connor Banks

    Crstian Tr

    crystal tides

    David Ellis

    Day Of The Rabblement

    Dicey Riley

    Dlugokecki

    Eden Gains

    Ellie Ives

    Emilie Lierre

    Erin Newman

    Eva

    Eva Hampson

    First Sea Lord

    Four Folds Law

    Frankie Knight

    Fugitive Orchestra

    George Hennessey

    Georgie Alex And The Preliminaries

    Gloria Miller

    Hannah Reem

    Harri Larkin

    Harrison Rhys

    High On Neon

    Hitched

    Honky Tonk Party Band

    House Of Anthems

    Island City

    Jack Howard

    Jerry Williams

    JJ Summer

    Joe Burger

    Joe Johnson

    Jordan Duke

    Just Lucy

    Katya

    Kev Smith

    Kingz of Leon

    Kojaks Revenge

    Lauren & The Heatwaves

    Lee and the Freaks

    Lennon Taylor

    Love Always, SKM

    Lucky Penny

    Marley Blandford

    Mary Jane

    Mary Red

    Megan Linford

    Million Pebble Beach

    Mimi Rae

    Ministry of Anthems

    Mollie Scott

    Molly Jacks & David Tait

    N.O.M.A.D Nahli

    Nathalie Gunn

    Neverman

    Nice One Reg

    Nick Day

    Number 9

    Olly Hite

    One Eyed BoB

    Our Propaganda

    Paige Brooker

    Paige Macauldy

    Paraffin

    Paul Dillon

    Pilot Light

    Pioneers

    R U 40

    Red Lights At Midnight

    Rehab

    Repeat Offenders

    Retropxssy

    Revelator

    Rewind

    Rhythm City

    Ria Hanley

    River Knight

    Rob Clamp

    Rob Johnston with Tim Gower

    Room 10

    Rose’s Diary

    Rotaries

    Rylee Spooner

    Sabres

    Sahara

    Sam McCarthy

    Sasha Aplin

    Seething Akira

    Silver Tower

    Skadogs Skarn

    Skinny Stanley

    South Coast Ghosts

    Southbound

    Southerlies

    Stratz

    Strumdiddlyyumptious

    Sugarfly

    Subgiant

    Super Ultra Six

    Supersonics

    Swedish Keith

    Talk In Code

    Tash Hills

    Tasmin Escot Band

    The Bottom Line

    The Brass Holes Brass Band

    The Captains Beard

    The Cold Heart Revue

    The Deep Blue

    The Devils Damned String Band

    The Discerning Gentlemen

    The Duds

    The Hot Tone Sinners

    The Institutes

    The Jaffa Cakes

    The Jaspers

    The Jimmy Hillbilles

    The Machete

    The Petites

    The Quills

    The Southsea Alternative Choir

    The Straights

    The Strides

    The Voltaires

    Tuba Libres

    Tuci

    Ultra 90s v 2000s

    Vacant Weekend

    Van Gosh

    Vote Pedro

    Waif And Stray

    We Are Mudlarks

    Welly

    Will & The People

    Wiservice

    Wyse

    You Guys

    Young Pine

