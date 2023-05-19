Victorious festival 2023: Full list of Portsmouth-area local bands is released
Kasabian, Jamiroquai and Mumford and Sons may steal this year’s headline slots – and headlines – but Victorious festival has always had a strong representation from local bands.
The full line-up of local bands has been announced today and features some well known perennials – hello, The Southsea Alternative Choir – as well as newer faces.
Here's the A to Z roster.
The 2023 local band line-up
19 Forever
Absolutely Elton
After Arden
AleX
Amba Tremain
Andy Foster
Andy Osman Arcade Hearts
Archie McKeown
Astromoda
Bann'D
Barbudo
Bella Estelle
Bemis
Ben Brookes
Big Child Man Child
Body Crisis
Brave Rival
Cadency
Calaveras
Calboa
Callum Lintott
ameron Jenkins
Castle Royals
Charlie Forbes
Charlotte Neil
Chris Ricketts
Colour of the Jungle
Connor Banks
Crstian Tr
crystal tides
David Ellis
Day Of The Rabblement
Dicey Riley
Dlugokecki
Eden Gains
Ellie Ives
Emilie Lierre
Erin Newman
Eva
Eva Hampson
First Sea Lord
Four Folds Law
Frankie Knight
Fugitive Orchestra
George Hennessey
Georgie Alex And The Preliminaries
Gloria Miller
Hannah Reem
Harri Larkin
Harrison Rhys
High On Neon
Hitched
Honky Tonk Party Band
House Of Anthems
Island City
Jack Howard
Jerry Williams
JJ Summer
Joe Burger
Joe Johnson
Jordan Duke
Just Lucy
Katya
Kev Smith
Kingz of Leon
Kojaks Revenge
Lauren & The Heatwaves
Lee and the Freaks
Lennon Taylor
Love Always, SKM
Lucky Penny
Marley Blandford
Mary Jane
Mary Red
Megan Linford
Million Pebble Beach
Mimi Rae
Ministry of Anthems
Mollie Scott
Molly Jacks & David Tait
N.O.M.A.D Nahli
Nathalie Gunn
Neverman
Nice One Reg
Nick Day
Number 9
Olly Hite
One Eyed BoB
Our Propaganda
Paige Brooker
Paige Macauldy
Paraffin
Paul Dillon
Pilot Light
Pioneers
R U 40
Red Lights At Midnight
Rehab
Repeat Offenders
Retropxssy
Revelator
Rewind
Rhythm City
Ria Hanley
River Knight
Rob Clamp
Rob Johnston with Tim Gower
Room 10
Rose’s Diary
Rotaries
Rylee Spooner
Sabres
Sahara
Sam McCarthy
Sasha Aplin
Seething Akira
Silver Tower
Skadogs Skarn
Skinny Stanley
South Coast Ghosts
Southbound
Southerlies
Stratz
Strumdiddlyyumptious
Sugarfly
Subgiant
Super Ultra Six
Supersonics
Swedish Keith
Talk In Code
Tash Hills
Tasmin Escot Band
The Bottom Line
The Brass Holes Brass Band
The Captains Beard
The Cold Heart Revue
The Deep Blue
The Devils Damned String Band
The Discerning Gentlemen
The Duds
The Hot Tone Sinners
The Institutes
The Jaffa Cakes
The Jaspers
The Jimmy Hillbilles
The Machete
The Petites
The Quills
The Southsea Alternative Choir
The Straights
The Strides
The Voltaires
Tuba Libres
Tuci
Ultra 90s v 2000s
Vacant Weekend
Van Gosh
Vote Pedro
Waif And Stray
We Are Mudlarks
Welly
Will & The People
Wiservice
Wyse
You Guys
Young Pine