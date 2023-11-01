Things to do in Portsmouth: Gunwharf Quays set to welcome popular Christmas Village this month - here are the details
The Christmas village has been at Gunwharf Quays for the past two years and it has been a hit with shoppers.
This year guests will be able to enjoy igloo-inspired seating for a festive experience and these will be available on a first come, first served basis.
The igloos will be located next to the ‘Alpine Lodge Bar’ which will be offering refreshments such as warm spiced mulled wine plus beers and lagers from local and imported breweries.
Yvonne Clay, Centre Director at Gunwharf Quays, said: “We are thrilled to welcome back our popular ‘Christmas Village’ after two successful years, with some exciting new features for our guests to enjoy. Being able to offer our guests a fun and festive experience following a busy day of shopping is a great pleasure and we can’t wait to share the Christmas spirit with our community and beyond.”
The popular ‘Christmas Tree Swing Grill’ will be returning to serve guests with traditional German Bratwurst, alongside several other street food operators.
Two new Bavarian curling lanes will be introduced this year, for guests looking to experience the real Alpine sport for themselves.
There will also be a 22m high giant Observation Wheel, providing guests with views of Portsmouth’s harbour and at night, the Observation Wheel will be illuminated by over 10,000 LED lights.
The Village will open to the public on Saturday 11th November in the Plaza and run until Sunday 31st December. Opening hours are Sunday to Wednesday 10am – 7pm, and Thursday to Saturday 10am – 8pm.