The two firework events will continue to go ahead in the city tonight – but there have been some changes made to the entertainment.

Residents will still be able to enjoy the free family-friendly events tonight, but there will be some changes due to the forecast adverse weather and ground conditions.

The firework display at Southsea Common will continue to go ahead but the additional entertainment and live music has been cancelled due to the weather.

Portsmouth City Council makes an announcement regarding firework displays. Pictured: Photo: vishnena - stock.adobe.com

There will still be food and drink options and a 20 minute firework display will take place between 7pm and 7:20pm.

Cllr Steve Pitt, Leader of Portsmouth City Council, with portfolio responsibility for Culture, Leisure & Economic Development, said: “We’re pleased we can still offer our annual firework displays to the people of Portsmouth, in spite of the adverse weather conditions. Whilst it is unfortunate that our entertainment has been cancelled, we are still looking forward to bringing two dazzling firework displays, alongside some warming refreshments for everyone to enjoy.”

The display at Alexandra Park will go ahead however it has been slightly reduced due to health and safety concerns following forecasts of strong winds.

The display will start at 7pm and, like the event at Southsea Common, additional entertainment and music has been cancelled.

There will continue to be food and drink options at the event.