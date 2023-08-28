Things to do in Portsmouth: Here are 12 photos of people enjoying the bank holiday
After a busy weekend in the city bank holiday Monday has presented itself as a day of calm before everyone returns to work.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 28th Aug 2023, 15:13 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2023, 15:14 BST
People in Portsmouth have been spending their bank holiday by the sea as they make the most of their day before heading back to work tomorrow – and it has been a lovely day for it with sunshine.
Following Victorious this weekend, today has been a day to relax and recover from the festival fun.
Here are 12 pictures of people enjoying their bank holiday Monday:
1 / 3