Things to do in Portsmouth: Here are 12 photos of people enjoying the bank holiday

After a busy weekend in the city bank holiday Monday has presented itself as a day of calm before everyone returns to work.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 28th Aug 2023, 15:13 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2023, 15:14 BST

People in Portsmouth have been spending their bank holiday by the sea as they make the most of their day before heading back to work tomorrow – and it has been a lovely day for it with sunshine.

Following Victorious this weekend, today has been a day to relax and recover from the festival fun.

Here are 12 pictures of people enjoying their bank holiday Monday:

Scenes in Portsmouth and Southsea of people enjoying the Bank Holiday Monday. Pictured is (L-R) Danielle Lyons, Tim Bowman and Pamela Laing. Monday 28th August 2023. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

1. Bank Holiday Monday

Scenes in Portsmouth and Southsea of people enjoying the Bank Holiday Monday. Pictured is (L-R) Danielle Lyons, Tim Bowman and Pamela Laing. Monday 28th August 2023. Picture: Sam Stephenson. Photo: Sam Stephenson

Scenes in Portsmouth and Southsea of people enjoying the Bank Holiday Monday. Pictured is (L-R) Beth Cooper and Kyle Driver. Monday 28th August 2023. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

2. Bank Holiday Monday

Scenes in Portsmouth and Southsea of people enjoying the Bank Holiday Monday. Pictured is (L-R) Beth Cooper and Kyle Driver. Monday 28th August 2023. Picture: Sam Stephenson. Photo: Sam Stephenson

Scenes in Portsmouth and Southsea of people enjoying the Bank Holiday Monday. Pictured is (L-R) Amande Lee, Anton Maskovs, Alex, 10 and Andre, 4. Monday 28th August 2023. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

3. Bank Holiday Monday

Scenes in Portsmouth and Southsea of people enjoying the Bank Holiday Monday. Pictured is (L-R) Amande Lee, Anton Maskovs, Alex, 10 and Andre, 4. Monday 28th August 2023. Picture: Sam Stephenson. Photo: Sam Stephenson

Scenes in Portsmouth and Southsea of people enjoying the Bank Holiday Monday. Pictured is (L-R) Matt Hurren and Lydia Cooper. Monday 28th August 2023. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

4. Bank Holiday Monday

Scenes in Portsmouth and Southsea of people enjoying the Bank Holiday Monday. Pictured is (L-R) Matt Hurren and Lydia Cooper. Monday 28th August 2023. Picture: Sam Stephenson. Photo: Sam Stephenson

