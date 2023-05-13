News you can trust since 1877
Things to do in Portsmouth: Here are 9 photos from the Library of Things open day in Cascades Shopping Centre

Library of Things has officially opened up a permanent site in Cascades – here are 9 photos from the event.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 13th May 2023, 15:31 BST
Updated 13th May 2023, 15:32 BST

The team at The Repair Cafe, which is run by the Library of Things, has opened its first site today in Cascades.

The library, which is run by volunteers, allows people to borrow household items and electricals in a bid to reduce wastefulness, as well as helping people save money.

Dozens attended the opening event this morning (May 13) and volunteers cut the ribbon.

Here are 9 pictures of the event:

Portsmouth's first 'library of things' will open in the Cascades Shopping Centre this weekend. Run by the repair cafe, the facility will allow people to borrow tools and appliances rather than owning them. Pictured is (L-R) Graham Castellano, Clare Seek, Mariana Rivas and Chris Cheetham. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

1. Portsmouth's first 'library of things' has opened in the Cascades Shopping Centre this weekend

Photo: Sam Stephenson

Portsmouth's first 'library of things' will open in the Cascades Shopping Centre this weekend (May 13). Run by the repair cafe, the facility will allow people to borrow tools and appliances rather than owning them. Pictured is Clare Seek the organiser. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

2. Portsmouth's first 'library of things' will open in the Cascades Shopping Centre this weekend

Photo: Sam Stephenson

Portsmouth's first 'library of things' will open in the Cascades Shopping Centre this weekend (May 13). Run by the repair cafe, the facility will allow people to borrow tools and appliances rather than owning them. Pictured is action from the opening event. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

3. Portsmouth's first 'library of things' will open in the Cascades Shopping Centre this weekend

Photo: Sam Stephenson

Portsmouth's first 'library of things' will open in the Cascades Shopping Centre this weekend (May 13). Run by the repair cafe, the facility will allow people to borrow tools and appliances rather than owning them. Pictured is (L-R) Graham Castellano, Clare Seek, Mariana Rivas and Chris Cheetham. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

4. Portsmouth's first 'library of things' will open in the Cascades Shopping Centre this weekend

Photo: Sam Stephenson

