Library of Things has officially opened up a permanent site in Cascades – here are 9 photos from the event.
The library, which is run by volunteers, allows people to borrow household items and electricals in a bid to reduce wastefulness, as well as helping people save money.
Dozens attended the opening event this morning (May 13) and volunteers cut the ribbon.
Here are 9 pictures of the event:
1. Portsmouth's first 'library of things' has opened in the Cascades Shopping Centre this weekend
Portsmouth's first 'library of things' will open in the Cascades Shopping Centre this weekend. Run by the repair cafe, the facility will allow people to borrow tools and appliances rather than owning them.
Pictured is (L-R) Graham Castellano, Clare Seek, Mariana Rivas and Chris Cheetham.
Picture: Sam Stephenson. Photo: Sam Stephenson
2. Portsmouth's first 'library of things' will open in the Cascades Shopping Centre this weekend
Pictured is Clare Seek the organiser.
Pictured is Clare Seek the organiser.
Picture: Sam Stephenson. Photo: Sam Stephenson
3. Portsmouth's first 'library of things' will open in the Cascades Shopping Centre this weekend
Pictured is action from the opening event.
Pictured is action from the opening event.
Picture: Sam Stephenson. Photo: Sam Stephenson
4. Portsmouth's first 'library of things' will open in the Cascades Shopping Centre this weekend
Pictured is (L-R) Graham Castellano, Clare Seek, Mariana Rivas and Chris Cheetham.
Pictured is (L-R) Graham Castellano, Clare Seek, Mariana Rivas and Chris Cheetham.
Picture: Sam Stephenson. Photo: Sam Stephenson