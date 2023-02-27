ASMR Live Lounge operates from a small room in The Beauty Clinic on Marmion Road and, according to Kellie, her ‘Live Lounge’ is currently the country’s only in-person centre for ASMR experiences.ASMR – which stands for autonomous sensory meridian response - describes the tingling sensation some people experience from stimuli like whispering, brushing, close personal attention and massage.

Owner and trained hypnotherapist Kellie Ripley, who opened her business on Friday, said: ‘It’s the feeling, the tingles, the goosebumps - whatever you want to call it - from visual images, from sound and from personal attention.

Pictured: News reporter Joe Buncle gets a hands on experience of the ASMR treatment with Kellie Ripley on Tuesday, February 21 2023. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘For years, I’ll be honest, I thought I was slightly weird. I really enjoy the sounds of books, pages being turned, colouring. I get these goosebumps and I feel super relaxed.

‘I had no idea what it was and then about five years ago I found Emma Smith - Whispersreds - and Maria from gentle whispering. I found them online and thought “okay, this is what it’s about”

‘Recently I’ve been searching because I would love to have this done but there is nowhere - I couldn’t find anywhere. I thought that if I can’t find it, maybe I could offer it.’

The phenomenon has spawned a popular genre of YouTube videos where experts try to induce pleasant tingling feelings - like a ‘shiver’ down the spine - in viewers.

Pictured:Kellie Ripley at her new clinic on Tuesday 21st of February 2023 Picture: Habibur Rahman

What ASMR is like

Before my session, I was asked to choose from a menu of treatments featuring ‘Glow’, ‘Bliss’ and ‘Awakening’ - I settled on ‘Radiance’.

I was asked to remove my shirt and take a seat. My modesty was protected by a towel and I was swaddled in a warm blanket to ease me into a state of relaxation. Kellie then told me to close my eyes.

Pictured: News reporter Joe Buncle gets a first hands on experience of the ASMR treatment with Kellie Ripley on Tuesday, February 21 2023. Picture: Habibur Rahman

I felt overwhelmingly pampered as Kellie brushed my hair and softly told me ‘this is your time’. There was a role play element to the experience as Kellie assessed my scalp and prepared a ‘hair mask’ which wasn’t actually applied to my head.

All senses but sight were activated during the session. At the beginning, I was given a chocolate and herbal drink on a platter. Close whispering was used throughout and is a key feature of ASMR. The hair mask - which smelled of hibiscus and rose - was held under my nose. The shivers were most intense towards the end of the treatment when Kellie gently brushed the back of my neck and used a metal scalp massager. I was brought back into the room when she clinked a small pair of symbols.

The experience was like a massage for the brain and I definitely felt the goose-bump sensation which Kelli aims to create. Each new client is offered a telephone consultation before booking where they can list particular sounds or other ASMR triggers they would like to be incorporated.