Things to do in Portsmouth: Karen Ingram Foundation will host charity ball at Village Hotel in Portsmouth
The Karen Ingram Foundation is holding a special charity ball at The Village Hotel in Portsmouth on Saturday 4th November to mark years of fundraising in memory beloved woman who adored her family.
The local charity was set up in 2008 by, then 13-year old Tom Ingram, in a bid to honour his mother Karen, who sadly passed away from Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma at the age of 40.
Karen was first diagnosed with the disease in the summer of 2007 after initially being misdiagnosed with a stomach ulcer but despite undergoing gruelling bouts of chemotherapy , she sadly passed away leaving behind a husband and two young sons.
Over the years the charity has raised thousands of pounds for a variety of local causes including Queen Alexandra Hospital which cared and looked after Karen whilst she was ill. In 2020, it became a registered charity with a sole purpose to raise awareness and improve survival rates into the blood cancer Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and it has since granted over £20,000 in financial grants to medical researchers to undertake clinical cancer trails into the disease.
The event which runs from 7.30pm will feature live music from a local musician and star of the BBC's 'I Can See Your Voice', Amba Tremain, along with a two-course meal, raffle and auction. Discounted hotel rooms , available on purchase.
Limited tickets are £35 per person and can be purchased by getting in touch with Tom on 07480245314.