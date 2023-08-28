The local charity was set up in 2008 by, then 13-year old Tom Ingram, in a bid to honour his mother Karen, who sadly passed away from Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma at the age of 40.

Karen was first diagnosed with the disease in the summer of 2007 after initially being misdiagnosed with a stomach ulcer but despite undergoing gruelling bouts of chemotherapy , she sadly passed away leaving behind a husband and two young sons.

Over the years the charity has raised thousands of pounds for a variety of local causes including Queen Alexandra Hospital which cared and looked after Karen whilst she was ill. In 2020, it became a registered charity with a sole purpose to raise awareness and improve survival rates into the blood cancer Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and it has since granted over £20,000 in financial grants to medical researchers to undertake clinical cancer trails into the disease.

The event which runs from 7.30pm will feature live music from a local musician and star of the BBC's 'I Can See Your Voice', Amba Tremain, along with a two-course meal, raffle and auction. Discounted hotel rooms , available on purchase.