Elvis, Dirty Dancing, The Greatest Showman, Matilda the Musical and Top Gun: Maverick will all be screened over the few days that the cinema will be there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parking can be accessed in the car park of the leisure centre and there are nearby public transport links for people commuting to the event. There will be on-site toilet facilities and the event is being held on flat land making it accessible for wheelchairs and pushchairs.

Mountbatten Centre will be hosting an open air cinema next month.

SEE ALSO: 7 things to do if you want to avoid Victorious Festival this weekend

Elvis will be screened on September 8 at 8pm, The Greatest Showman will be screened on September 9 at 2pm, Dirty Dancing will be shown on September 9 at 8pm, Matilda the Musical will be on at 2pm on September 10 and Top Gun: Maverick will be shown at 8pm on September 10.

Hot food and snacks will be available and there will be a bar on-site for people to purchase alcoholic drinks – bringing alcohol with you is prohibited.

Standard tickets will cost £15.50 and tickets must be purchased in advance due to the popularity of the screenings.