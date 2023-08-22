Things to do in Portsmouth: Mountbatten Centre to host open air cinema showing Elvis, Dirty Dancing, Top Gun and more
Adventure Cinema will be coming to Mountbatten Centre from September 8 and a number of films will be shown in the centre of the athletics track.
Elvis, Dirty Dancing, The Greatest Showman, Matilda the Musical and Top Gun: Maverick will all be screened over the few days that the cinema will be there.
Parking can be accessed in the car park of the leisure centre and there are nearby public transport links for people commuting to the event. There will be on-site toilet facilities and the event is being held on flat land making it accessible for wheelchairs and pushchairs.
Elvis will be screened on September 8 at 8pm, The Greatest Showman will be screened on September 9 at 2pm, Dirty Dancing will be shown on September 9 at 8pm, Matilda the Musical will be on at 2pm on September 10 and Top Gun: Maverick will be shown at 8pm on September 10.
Hot food and snacks will be available and there will be a bar on-site for people to purchase alcoholic drinks – bringing alcohol with you is prohibited.
Standard tickets will cost £15.50 and tickets must be purchased in advance due to the popularity of the screenings.
The event will be taking place outside and in the event of rain the film will continue to take place unless ticket holders are told otherwise.