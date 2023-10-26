Things to do in Portsmouth: Oktoberfest will take place at Guildhall this weekend
A popular event is returning this weekend – and tickets have sold out.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 26th Oct 2023, 18:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 18:16 BST
Taking place on October 28, 2023, Oktoberfest is heading to Guildhall for another year and there is a lot on offer to get involved in.
This year the event will be taking place over one day and split between two seatings, a morning one which will start at 12noon and an evening session which will start at 6pm.
The highly anticipated event will feature VIP Tables with waitress service, 2 pint Steins of Bier, live Oompah Bands, Djs, fancy dress and a number of different drinks including spirits, wine, prosecco and beer.