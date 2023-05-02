Twelve researchers from the University of Portsmouth will be at The Southsea Village and Barley Mow as part of the world’s largest celebration of public science talks.

The talks will take place on May 22 and 23 at The Southsea Village and on May 22 and 24 at Barley Mow and people will have the opportunity to have a pint with a scientist to cover a range of topics including chemsex, harpooning space debris, Brazilian prisons and firing lasers at fossils.

The Pint of Science festival has been a hit in the past and it will be returning to the city this month.

Pint of Science is a non-profit organisation organised by a grass-root community of thousands of volunteers from science, research and academia and the idea behind the festival is to bring like-minded people together to discuss different research.

Dr Anthony Butcher, programme lead at the University of Portsmouth and Pint of Science co-organiser, said: ‘The festival is a great opportunity for local scientific organisations to share their latest research with the people of the city.

‘In particular, at the university we deliver a lot of outreach and engagement activities to schools and colleges, but there are very few events where we share our research with the wider public. Pint of Science is a relaxed and informal platform for us to do just that, and the audiences are always really interested, ask great questions, and have provided us with really good feedback over the years.’

At the end of each talk there will be the opportunity for the guests to ask questions about the research and participate in activities such as quizzes.

Dr Luke Hauser, from the University of Portsmouth’s School of Criminology and Criminal Justice, said: ‘Pint of Science is a fantastic opportunity for the school to share the fascinating and important research that we carry out, particularly its impact on keeping both our local community safe but also our society as a whole. It also gives our postgraduate students a fantastic opportunity to help organise an exciting event for our community.’

