The St Mary’s Community May Fayre, held on the grounds of St Mary’s Church in Fratton Road, saw crowds enjoy live performances, fairground games and freshly cooked food on a mostly sunny bank holiday Monday. The event is helmed by St Mary’s Vicar, Father Bob White, who estimated a turn-out of about 10,000 people based on the size of the crowds.

Father Bob White said: ‘It’s always been an important part of the calendar for Fratton and there’s that sense of the local community coming together. In the heart of a big, busy city, it’s really just like a village fair on steroids.

The Community May Fayre 2023 held at St Mary's Church in Fratton, Portsmouth, on Monday, May 1. Picture: Sarah Standing

‘The atmosphere is great, just people having a good time and catching up with folks. There’s a full range of things for just about everybody from the real ale tent through to the trampolines, bouncy castles and funfair rides. In the church there’s also people from the local community groups that we work with who are all sharing what they do and engaging with people. That’s a really important part of the day.

Ian Miller has been the voice of the fete since it was first established in 1985. Ian, who gives announcements over the PA and helps with organisation, said: ‘Over the years it’s grown into what we see today, which is a really good event for the community. The need to make sure we’re doing things for our communities is very important. The reason why we do this is to engage with everybody, not just a certain few. It’s fabulous that so many people have come along. Last year, the first fair after the Covid lockdowns, people were so delighted to have the fair back. Ian added that the key to being a good fairground announcer is patience and ‘not to say too much’

Undeterred by a heavy but brief downpour, Julie Simpson attended the fete with her three daughters – who enjoyed ice creams – as well as her sister and sister-in-law. Julie said: ‘It’s only a bit of rain. It’s been fun. There’s a good variety of things and we’ve been watching the dancing has been good.’

Ian Mills, who has been a regular attendedee of the event for 30 years, said: ‘It’s a traditional church fete and it’s a chance to catch up with old friends who I don’t see apart from on May Day when we meet up.’

The Community May Fayre 2023 held at St Mary's Church in Fratton, Portsmouth, on Monday, May 1. Pictured is: Father Bob White. Picture: Sarah Standing

Chris, who has been involed in running the fete’s beer tent since 1992, said: ‘It’s a real community event and it’s just nice to see everyone having a happy time.’

Live performances in the main arena included drumming group DrumNation, the Victory Morris dancers, Surrender Dance, Abstract Dance, Enpoint Batons, Aurous Dance and Portsmouth City Band. Also on offer were hymns and organ music in the curch, and more than 140 stalls throughout the grounds.

Abstract Dance and Performing Arts principle Amelie Mitchell said: ‘I think it’s our tenth or eleventh year here. They absolutely loved it. We had the audience come up and join in with us at the end. They were all really positive and we had lots of loud cheers and claps at the end.’

The Community May Fayre 2023 held at St Mary's Church in Fratton, Portsmouth, on Monday, May 1. Pictured is: Commentator and been part of the May Fayre for over 30 years Ian Miller. Picture: Sarah Standing

The Community May Fayre 2023 held at St Mary's Church in Fratton, Portsmouth, on Monday, May 1. Pictured is: Emily Murfin (7) from Emsworth. Picture: Sarah Standing

The Community May Fayre 2023 held at St Mary's Church in Fratton, Portsmouth, on Monday, May 1. Pictured is: Ian Mills (63) from Portsmouth, who has been coming to the May Fayre for 30 years. Picture: Sarah Standing