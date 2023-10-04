News you can trust since 1877
Things to do in Portsmouth: Portsmouth City Council host spooky event in Somerstown for Halloween

Hundreds of people are expected to turn out for a spooky Halloween evening event that is being hosted by the council.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 4th Oct 2023, 18:33 BST- 1 min read
A Halloween evening event will be taking place on October 12 between 5.30pm and 7.30pm at The Gibson Centre on Sackville Street.

There will be a whole range of things to get involved in including entertainment, spooky stories, music, Halloween themed face painting and ice-creams, cakes, snacks and chilling refreshments.

The event will also be completely free to attend and they are also going to be showcasing the plans for the Somers Orchard project. This means that those attending will get a glimpse at what the former Horatia and Leamington tower blocks site is set to look to like in the future.

Portsmouth City Council is hosting a Halloween event next week.Portsmouth City Council is hosting a Halloween event next week.
Cllr Darren Sanders, the council's cabinet member for housing and tackling homelessness, said: "Somers Orchard is a huge project for our city. Local people have been at the heart of it from day one so it's great that we can host the Somerstown Spooktacular for everyone.

"When people see the plans, I think they'll be just as excited as we are to watch them come to life. They showcase what the people of Somerstown actually wanted from the project, and I'd encourage as many people as possible to pop down to the event to see them and join in the fun too."

This year the council has also hosted similar community events in Havant and Paulsgrove which saw hundreds of families attend and they all had hit reviews.

