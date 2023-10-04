Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Halloween evening event will be taking place on October 12 between 5.30pm and 7.30pm at The Gibson Centre on Sackville Street.

There will be a whole range of things to get involved in including entertainment, spooky stories, music, Halloween themed face painting and ice-creams, cakes, snacks and chilling refreshments.

The event will also be completely free to attend and they are also going to be showcasing the plans for the Somers Orchard project. This means that those attending will get a glimpse at what the former Horatia and Leamington tower blocks site is set to look to like in the future.

Portsmouth City Council is hosting a Halloween event next week.

Cllr Darren Sanders, the council's cabinet member for housing and tackling homelessness, said: "Somers Orchard is a huge project for our city. Local people have been at the heart of it from day one so it's great that we can host the Somerstown Spooktacular for everyone.