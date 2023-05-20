Forty-two more first class carriage seats and 42 premium standard seats have been released by the Steam Dreams Rail Company for its June 10 South Coast Afternoon Tour, which leaves from Portsmouth and Southsea station in the city centre.

Pulled by the 61036 Mayflower locomotive, the train leaves at 1.45pm, and returns at 5pm, crossing Portsbridge Creek and leaving Portsea Island, before heading east along the coast through Havant and Chichester to Barnham. It then travels inland passes over the rivers Hamble and Itchen to Eastleigh, before retracing the route back over Portcreek Viaduct returning to Portsmouth.

A statement from the company says: ‘First class passengers will be served a slice of delicious Victoria sponge cake and a glass of sparkling wine onboard a beautifully restored vintage carriage offering spectacular views of the passing countryside, from cushioned armchair style seats.

‘Those in premium standard will be seated in a restored period carriage with large picture windows, boasting astounding views. Complimentary tea and coffee will be available, with a choice of refreshments at hand to purchase from the buffet bar. Guests travelling are welcome to bring their own picnics on-board.’

First class tickets cost from £109 per person, and premium standard are £69 per person. Some Pullman-style dining tickets are still available from £159 per person. Steam Dreams has been running excursions since 1999 and has several locos, including Sir Nigel Gresley, Britannia, Sherwood Forester, Royal Scot and Braunton as well as the Mayflower.

The Mayflower locomotive approaching Bedhampton last year, in a picture taken by Albert Somerset. The 61306 Mayflower is one of two remaining B1 Class locomotives built in Glasgow in 1948.