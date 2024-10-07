Parkruns: Courses in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Lee-on-the-Solent and Whiteley and what they are like to run

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

Published 21st Apr 2023, 16:35 GMT
Updated 7th Oct 2024, 13:42 GMT
On Saturday mornings, thousands of people across the area are up bright and early, into their running kit and clutching their barcode ready for a 5k run.

Parkruns – the free weekly timed races held each Saturday – have become a phenomenon since starting in London’s Bushy Park in 2004. Now there are hundreds of events across the country with Parkruns now marking their 20th birthday this month.

I have taken part in almost 50 of them – not as often in recent years as I would like, mind you – and am well acquainted with the hills of Queen Elizabeth Country Park, the woods of Staunton Country Park and Southsea’s promenade. A parkrun is a wonderful way to kick-start a weekend, and the fact that they are free to participate in is a boon as well.

Here’s the lowdown on what the nearby courses are like to run.

There are some great parkruns in and around Portsmouth

There are some great parkruns in and around Portsmouth Photo: -

Whiteley parkrun is round Meadowside and is partly on tarmac paths and partly on grass. It's flat and can be a bit muddy. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (040120-8)

Whiteley parkrun is round Meadowside and is partly on tarmac paths and partly on grass. It's flat and can be a bit muddy. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (040120-8) Photo: Ian Hargreaves

Southsea parkrun starts near South Parade Pier and heads east towards Eastney in an out-and-back course. It's known for being one of the fastest courses in the region and attracts some very quick runners. What it gives in being flat it can take with a fierce headwind though - as Great South Runners will know well, too

Southsea parkrun starts near South Parade Pier and heads east towards Eastney in an out-and-back course. It's known for being one of the fastest courses in the region and attracts some very quick runners. What it gives in being flat it can take with a fierce headwind though - as Great South Runners will know well, too Photo: Mike Cooter

The Lakeside parkrun in Northarbour sees runners start from behind 1000 Lakeside, then head past the Porsche garage, turn back and then go along the side of the lake for a while before returning to the finish line at the front of the building. The path is tarmac at first, and uneven round the lake, and the course is very flat. It attracts a large field each week - and a plus point is the large car park at the business centre

The Lakeside parkrun in Northarbour sees runners start from behind 1000 Lakeside, then head past the Porsche garage, turn back and then go along the side of the lake for a while before returning to the finish line at the front of the building. The path is tarmac at first, and uneven round the lake, and the course is very flat. It attracts a large field each week - and a plus point is the large car park at the business centre Photo: Keith Woodland/K Woodland Photog

