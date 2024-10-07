Parkruns – the free weekly timed races held each Saturday – have become a phenomenon since starting in London’s Bushy Park in 2004. Now there are hundreds of events across the country with Parkruns now marking their 20th birthday this month.
I have taken part in almost 50 of them – not as often in recent years as I would like, mind you – and am well acquainted with the hills of Queen Elizabeth Country Park, the woods of Staunton Country Park and Southsea’s promenade. A parkrun is a wonderful way to kick-start a weekend, and the fact that they are free to participate in is a boon as well.
Here’s the lowdown on what the nearby courses are like to run.
There are some great parkruns in and around Portsmouth Photo: -
2. Whiteley
Whiteley parkrun is round Meadowside and is partly on tarmac paths and partly on grass. It's flat and can be a bit muddy. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (040120-8) Photo: Ian Hargreaves
3. Southsea
Southsea parkrun starts near South Parade Pier and heads east towards Eastney in an out-and-back course. It's known for being one of the fastest courses in the region and attracts some very quick runners. What it gives in being flat it can take with a fierce headwind though - as Great South Runners will know well, too Photo: Mike Cooter
4. Lakeside
The Lakeside parkrun in Northarbour sees runners start from behind 1000 Lakeside, then head past the Porsche garage, turn back and then go along the side of the lake for a while before returning to the finish line at the front of the building. The path is tarmac at first, and uneven round the lake, and the course is very flat. It attracts a large field each week - and a plus point is the large car park at the business centre Photo: Keith Woodland/K Woodland Photog