Wickham’s popular beer festival, held twice a year in the village’s Community Centre, will return this Saturday, October 7. It follows an event this year in April.

Guests can expect to enjoy more than 30 locally-brewed beers and ciders, delicious BBQ food and lively entertainment at the event. Music will be provided by local bands Black Smoke Rebellion and Acoustic Biscuits. This year, a portion of proceeds made at the festival will be split between Larsen’s Pride and the Mayor of Winchester’s Charities.

The Wickham Beer Festival in 2021. Picture: Sam Stephenson

