Things to do in Portsmouth: Wickham Charity Beer festival to return this weekend with BBQ food and live music - and 30 beers and ciders

People in Hampshire are invited to enjoy beer, fun and food at a beloved charity event this weekend.
By Joe Buncle
Published 6th Oct 2023, 17:20 BST- 1 min read
Wickham’s popular beer festival, held twice a year in the village’s Community Centre, will return this Saturday, October 7. It follows an event this year in April.

Guests can expect to enjoy more than 30 locally-brewed beers and ciders, delicious BBQ food and lively entertainment at the event. Music will be provided by local bands Black Smoke Rebellion and Acoustic Biscuits. This year, a portion of proceeds made at the festival will be split between Larsen’s Pride and the Mayor of Winchester’s Charities.

The Wickham Beer Festival in 2021. Picture: Sam StephensonThe Wickham Beer Festival in 2021. Picture: Sam Stephenson
Larsen’s Pride aims to bring courage and comfort to children under the age of 12 who have been diagnosed with a brain tumour. The Mayor of Winchester’s Charities this year are Rowans Hospice, Naomi House & Jacksplace and SSAFA.

You can find out more about the festival – and book tickets – here.

