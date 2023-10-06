Things to do in Portsmouth: Wickham Charity Beer festival to return this weekend with BBQ food and live music - and 30 beers and ciders
and live on Freeview channel 276
Wickham’s popular beer festival, held twice a year in the village’s Community Centre, will return this Saturday, October 7. It follows an event this year in April.
NOW READ: Here are 7 activities to keep the whole family entertained this weekend including free live music
Guests can expect to enjoy more than 30 locally-brewed beers and ciders, delicious BBQ food and lively entertainment at the event. Music will be provided by local bands Black Smoke Rebellion and Acoustic Biscuits. This year, a portion of proceeds made at the festival will be split between Larsen’s Pride and the Mayor of Winchester’s Charities.
Larsen’s Pride aims to bring courage and comfort to children under the age of 12 who have been diagnosed with a brain tumour. The Mayor of Winchester’s Charities this year are Rowans Hospice, Naomi House & Jacksplace and SSAFA.