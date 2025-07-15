From Fratton Park to the Royal Navy, our island home has made a name for itself not limited to the south coast. But if you are a dye in the wool Pompey native then you will be familiar with the city more intimately than just the famous landmarks.
We have pulled together a list of things you will only know if you are from Portsmouth.
1. Pompey's FC Cup bragging rights
Most of us will remember Pompey's FA Cup win in 2008, but it was our win in 1939 which has cemented our place in history as having retained it the longest. It was the last FA Cup win before the the second world war, making Portsmouth FC the longest holders of the trophy - retaining it for seven years until 1946! Classic pub quiz trivia! | Getty Images
2. Where the Johnson and Johnson roundabout was
Both Johnson and Johnson and the roundabout are both gone, but if you are a Pompey native you might recognise the Marriott junction as the site of the old roundabout. It is hard to believe this has been traffic lights for the past 25 years! Photo: Google Maps
3. Getting a Ken’s after a night out
Seriously, how do people survive a night on the town without a Ken’s? The rest of the world is missing out. Photo: Sarah Standing
4. Sweet cocktails at Hong Kong Charlie’s
Hong Kong Charlie’s in Palmerston Road, Southsea, blends sweets and chocolates with vodka for drinks and shots. If you know, you know. | . Photo: Google Maps