19 things you'll only know if you are a true Portsmouth native including our bragging rights over the FA Cup

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 15th Jul 2025, 15:55 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2025, 16:31 BST

Portsmouth is a city that is known far and wide - and it is a privilege to be our home.

From Fratton Park to the Royal Navy, our island home has made a name for itself not limited to the south coast. But if you are a dye in the wool Pompey native then you will be familiar with the city more intimately than just the famous landmarks.

We have pulled together a list of things you will only know if you are from Portsmouth.

Make sure to click through all the pages!

Most of us will remember Pompey's FA Cup win in 2008, but it was our win in 1939 which has cemented our place in history as having retained it the longest. It was the last FA Cup win before the the second world war, making Portsmouth FC the longest holders of the trophy - retaining it for seven years until 1946! Classic pub quiz trivia!

1. Pompey's FC Cup bragging rights

Most of us will remember Pompey's FA Cup win in 2008, but it was our win in 1939 which has cemented our place in history as having retained it the longest. It was the last FA Cup win before the the second world war, making Portsmouth FC the longest holders of the trophy - retaining it for seven years until 1946! Classic pub quiz trivia! | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Both Johnson and Johnson and the roundabout are both gone, but if you are a Pompey native you might recognise the Marriott junction as the site of the old roundabout. It is hard to believe this has been traffic lights for the past 25 years!

2. Where the Johnson and Johnson roundabout was

Both Johnson and Johnson and the roundabout are both gone, but if you are a Pompey native you might recognise the Marriott junction as the site of the old roundabout. It is hard to believe this has been traffic lights for the past 25 years! Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Seriously, how do people survive a night on the town without a Ken’s? The rest of the world is missing out.

3. Getting a Ken’s after a night out

Seriously, how do people survive a night on the town without a Ken’s? The rest of the world is missing out. Photo: Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
Hong Kong Charlie’s in Palmerston Road, Southsea, blends sweets and chocolates with vodka for drinks and shots. If you know, you know.

4. Sweet cocktails at Hong Kong Charlie’s

Hong Kong Charlie’s in Palmerston Road, Southsea, blends sweets and chocolates with vodka for drinks and shots. If you know, you know. | . Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthFratton ParkRoyal NavyPompeyfirst person
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice