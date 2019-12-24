This German Shepherd needs volunteers to help out with walkies - can you help?

DOG lovers are being encouraged to volunteer to help walk a four-legged friend whose owner is elderly or has fallen ill.

Volunteers for national charity The Cinnamon Trust help people over retirement age and those in the latter stages of a terminal illness by offering all kinds of pet care.

Bri the German Shepherd needs volunteers from the Cinnamon Trust to help with walkies

New volunteers are welcomed to help a resident of Portsmouth, whose German Shepherd Bri needs help to go for a walk.

Bri is a large, strong girl so the charity is looking for experienced walkers to help out and take it in turn to visit her and give her some fresh air.

All volunteers help in the ways that are most appropriate to them, they can take it in turns to visit housebound owners to take the dog for a walk, foster pets as one of their family when owners face a spell in hospital, take pets to the vet, even clean out the budgie's cage or cats litter trays.

If anyone would like to register or even have a quick chat about registering, call 01736 758707 or email appeals@cinnamon.org.uk