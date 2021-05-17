This is the best value supermarket shopping basket in Portsmouth this week
The News has compared prices across Portsmouth’s major supermarkets this week to help our readers save money.
Shoppers across the city are spoiled for choice with a number of major stores to choose from.
Every week we compare prices across a range of items found in a typical weekly shopping basket to help you decide where you’ll get the best value.
How did Portsmouth’s supermarkets compare?
There are some great deals to be had this week wherever you choose to shop.
Tesco, Aldi and Sainsbury’s have the best price for five bananas, at 69p. That’s 6p cheaper than the next competitor, Morrisons.
Meanwhile, Morrisons is the most affordable for five oranges by 35p, at just £1.15, whereas Aldi was the priciest at £1.59.
Our star buy also comes from Aldi, which is currently offering eight pork sausages for just £1.20.
Which Portsmouth supermarket had the best value shop?
As our table shows, overall, the most affordable place to buy our typical weekly shopping basket is Aldi.
Aldi has stores in Gamble Road and Southampton Road in Portsmouth, Mumby Road in Gosport, Central Retail Park in Havant, and West Street, in Fareham.
All in, our price comparison basket from Aldi comes in at just £19.46 this week.
At £27.75, the most expensive basket is from M&S, ranking priciest for five bananas, salted butter, semi-skimmed milk and a large British chicken.
Prices are correct as of May 13, 2021. Asda, Iceland and Lidl were unable to participate in our price comparison exercise this week.