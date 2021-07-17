Thousands of sunseekers are expected to hit the beaches across the Portsmouth area to take advantage of the scorching summer highs.

Today the mercury is forecast to hit a blazing 26C across the city.

But it will be tomorrow when the weather will be at its hottest, with the Met Office predicting 4pm to be the moment the weekend notches up its highest temperature of 27C.

Pictures taken from the Hot Walls and Southsea seafront. Picture: Sarah Standing (250620-5013)

Elsewhere, London is expected to be as hot as Rome this weekend, with temperatures hitting a blistering 31C.

The high temperatures has prompted a heat alert from Public Health England, in place from this evening through to Tuesday morning.

Their scientific and technical lead Dr Owen Landeg said: ‘Much of the advice on beating the heat is common sense and for many people spells of warmer weather are something they very much enjoy.

‘However, for some people, such as older people, those with underlying health conditions and young children, the summer heat can bring real health risks. That’s why we’re urging everyone to keep an eye on those you know who may be at risk.’

‘If you’re able, ask if your friends, family or neighbours need any support. Also take water with you when travelling and keep up to date with weather forecasts.

‘It’s also worth remembering the practical steps to keep homes cool during the day as this can aid sleeping at night and give the body time to recover from the heat.’

Met Office operational meteorologist Andy Page said: ‘The extension of the Azores high is the principal reason behind the UK’s current weather pattern, which will see much of the UK reach heatwave thresholds over the weekend and into early next week.

‘High temperatures will remain in the forecast well into next week, but there’s a risk of isolated heavy showers in the south of the UK on Monday and Tuesday, although it should be largely fine for most areas.’

