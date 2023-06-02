TV presenter and personality Josie Gibson boarded the Wightlink FastCat ferry at Portsmouth Harbour on Wednesday, May 31 and travelled to Ryde.

A spokesperson for the ferry company said the star enjoyed shopping in Gunwharf Quays before leaving the city. Gibson returned to Portsmouth on the ferry yesterday afternoon.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 15: Josie Gibson attending the ITV Palooza 2022 at The Royal Festival Hall on November 15, 2022 in London, England. The presenter was spotted in Portsmouth this week. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

During the trip, Josie posed for a photograph with the ship’s captain – captain O'Farrell – and entertained passengers by announcing the vessel’s arrival in Ryde over the public address system.

The segment, which appeared on the long-running daytime show yesterday morning, saw Gibson try out a new ride at the Blackgang Chine amusement park in Ventnor.

Gibson, who rose to fame after winning a series of Big Brother in 2010, has been part of the This Morning team since 2019 as a segment presenter and sometimes guest presenting the programme.

It comes as ITV looks to continue business as normal following the resignation of host Phillip Scofield. The 61-year-old stepped down after it was revealed that he had an affair with a ‘much younger’ co-worker.

Jodie Gibson onboard the Isle of Wight ferry.

He has since confessed to the BBC that he has ‘lost everything’ and sees no way back into the world of television.