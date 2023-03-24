Thorpe Park: Old theme park train to be restored by Hayling Light Railway Trust
A new locomotive will be added to the Hayling Light railway – here is what it will look like once it has been professionally rebuilt.
Following many months of negotiation by the Directors and Volunteers of the Hayling Light Railway Trust, it has been announced that there will be a brand new locomotive shortly added to the diesel locomotive fleet.
The new locomotive has been donated to the railway by Merlin Enterprises, the owners of the Thorpe Park Resort and the locomotive was built in 1984, by Alan Keef Ltd as their Works Number 11, for the park’s former ‘Treasure Island Railway’.
The route is a mile long narrow gauge light railway, between Eastoke Corner and the funfairs at Beachlands, along the coast of Hampshire’s Hayling Bay and it has been a much loved feature on the island since it was established two decades ago.
The locomotive is currently being professionally rebuilt at the Ross on Wye workshops of its original builders, returning the much rebuilt loco to a specification that reflects the railway’s operational requirements.
It is hoped that the train can be back on the island later this year in time to take part in the forthcoming anniversary events in September which are currently in the initial stages of preparation.
The HLR Trust welcomes donations towards what will be an extensive and thorough restoration, and they are also looking for enthusiastic volunteers to help with events.
For more information on our services and projects of the Hayling Light Railway Trust, please visit and contact the team via their Railway Website, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram pages.