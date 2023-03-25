News you can trust since 1877
Thousands of pounds have been raised for Portsmouth and Bradford Hospital by Waterlooville dad who walked for 12 hours

Two thousand pounds have been raised for the two hospitals by a Waterlooville dad who walked for 12 hours straight.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 25th Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT- 1 min read

Kam Mistry took part in a 12-hour walk on his 50th birthday to help raise money for the baby unit in Portsmouth and Bradford Hospital.

He was born two months premature and spent five weeks in an incubator and returned the favour with his birthday fundraiser. Kam and his daughter walked 26 miles from Waterlooville through Havant, Emsworth, Cosham and then finally to the Portsmouth seafront.

Kam Mistry walked 12 hours to raise money for the baby units at Portsmouth and Bradford Hospital. Picture credit: Kam Mistry
Kam said: ‘I just want other babies to have the same thing.

‘So I did the 12-hour walk and then I thought I’ll go all out and collect money. My daughter joined me and she kept me going.’

Kam’s fundraising page is still live, if you would like to make a donation to the baby unit in Portsmouth Hospital click here: Kamlesh Mistry is fundraising for Portsmouth Hospitals

