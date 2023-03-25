Kam Mistry took part in a 12-hour walk on his 50th birthday to help raise money for the baby unit in Portsmouth and Bradford Hospital.

Kam Mistry walked 12 hours to raise money for the baby units at Portsmouth and Bradford Hospital. Picture credit: Kam Mistry

Kam said: ‘I just want other babies to have the same thing.

‘So I did the 12-hour walk and then I thought I’ll go all out and collect money. My daughter joined me and she kept me going.’

