Thousands to gather at HMS Sultan for its annual bonfire and fireworks night

Thousands of people will gather on Thursday at the centre of excellence for Royal Navy air and marine engineering to enjoy the spectacular HMS Sultan Bonfire and Fireworks Night 2022, in Gosport, returning this October half-term.

Wave 105 FM’s Tony Sheppard will take attendees through the order of events on the evening, with a funfair, bonfire and the ‘fantastic’ fireworks finale accompanied by music from around the world.

The fireworks at HMS Sultan in 2021. Picture: Mike Cooter (281021)

The gates will open from 5.30pm to 10.45pm, with the bonfire to be lit from 7.45pm, and the main display to take place at 8.30pm.

Tickets for the event are available online only, cash tickets will not be available on the night and visitors should be aware that parking is limited and must be purchased with a family or adult ticket.