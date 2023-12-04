Three car crash on A27 at Chichester leaves road blocked as drivers delayed
A three-car crash on the A27 has led to a road being blocked and delays for drivers this evening.
AA Traffic News reported the incident at 5.15pm on the A27 Chichester by-pass. A post said: “Partially blocked and delays due to crash, three cars involved on A27 Chichester By-Pass Westbound at A286 Stockbridge Road (Stockbridge Roundabout).”