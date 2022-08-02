The girls, aged between 10 and 12, were walking with their mum yesterday when they were struck by the bike.

A large white sports style vehicle was travelling along Onslow Road, Southampton, at roughly 4.40pm, when the collision happened outside the Rockstone Pub.

The collision happened on Onslow RoadPicture: Google Street View.

The rider failed to stop and fled the scene, heading off in the direction of Mount Pleasant Road.

A 10-year-old girl suffered a serious leg injury and remains in hospital for treatment.

Two other girls, aged 11 and 12, also suffered minor injuries.

PC Peter Piotrowski, said: ‘I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward and speak to us.

‘I would also like to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident, or who may have captured the motorcycle being ridden along Portswood Road just prior to the collision.

‘Witnesses at the scene stated the rider of the motorcycle was wearing a t-shirt, shorts, trainers and a carrying a rucksack on his back.

‘At the time of the actual collision, the motorcycle was believed to be in convoy with a large black, sports style motorcycle.

‘This rider had a white crash helmet on and was also wearing a t-shirt and shorts.

‘Anyone with information is urged to contact us as soon as possible.’

People are advised to call 101 quoting 44220309798.

