Sussex Police has launched a murder investigation after the death of Stephen Harrington, 47.

He was found critically wounded on some land in Marlpit Lane, Woodmancote, on July 23, at about 11.10am.

Tributes have been paid by the 'devastated' family of Stephen Harrington, 47, who died after an assault in Emsworth. Picture: Sussex Police.

The 47-year-old dad was flown by air ambulance to Southampton General Hospital but died two days later surrounded by loved ones.

In a statement via Sussex Police, Mr Harrington’s family said: ‘Stephen, our son, brother, husband, father, nephew, uncle, and dear friend, was taken from us in a cruel and brutal way on July 23, 2022.

‘His death has left us all devastated and heartbroken, with a hole in our lives that can never be filled.

‘Stephen was a loving, doting father that prized every moment he spent with his daughter.

‘He was hard-working and a devoted husband to his wife. Stephen’s love for his mother and sisters was unwavering and clear for all to see.

‘He loved and is loved by all his nieces, nephews, and aunties, who will always miss Uncle Steve.

‘He was a fiercely loyal and fun friend. If you ever needed him for anything, all you had to do was ask and he would be there.

‘We are all going to have to learn to live with never seeing his smile, hearing his laugh, or just spending time with him again.

‘If anyone has any information that can help get justice for Stephen, please find it in your hearts to come forward – if not for our family, do it for the kind and loving man who will never see his daughter grow up or walk her down the aisle. Do it for Stephen.’

The family are still be supported by specialist officers.

Three men have been charged with murder in an ongoing investigation, and are due to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court tomorrow .

They are Joseph Butler, 22, of Priors Leaze Lane, Hambrook; Tarin Hopkins, 20, of Common Road, Hambrook; and Thomas Goldring, 20, of no fixed address.

Sussex police detectives are still appealing for witnesses to come forward.