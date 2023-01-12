Juno, Forest and Arber were out for a walk with their owner on Tuesday near Droxford Road, Wickham. The dogs ran under the structure and became stuck on a concrete block.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were in grave danger of being swept away by the strong River Meon current. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said crews from Wickham, Cosham, Fareham and a specialist animal rescue advisor were alerted at 11.30am.

Juno, Forest and Arber were rescued after being trapped under a bridge near the River Meon in Wickham. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service.

The animals were quickly recovered after being reached by firefighters and brought to safety. A HIWFRS statement said: ‘The crews used tools to remove a number of concrete slats from the bridge so that they could reach the dogs.

‘The firefighters were able to retrieve the animals and reunite Juno, Forest and Arber with their owner, before returning to their stations shortly after midday.’

Advertisement Hide Ad