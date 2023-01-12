News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Three dogs saved from fast-flowing water by firefighters after being trapped under bridge at River Meon, Wickham

A TRIO of pooches were rescued after getting trapped under a bridge over a river.

By Freddie Webb
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Juno, Forest and Arber were out for a walk with their owner on Tuesday near Droxford Road, Wickham. The dogs ran under the structure and became stuck on a concrete block.

NOW READ: Police release more information into probe of 'sudden death’ of Fareham woman, 59, on M27

Hide Ad

They were in grave danger of being swept away by the strong River Meon current. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said crews from Wickham, Cosham, Fareham and a specialist animal rescue advisor were alerted at 11.30am.

Juno, Forest and Arber were rescued after being trapped under a bridge near the River Meon in Wickham. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service.
Most Popular

The animals were quickly recovered after being reached by firefighters and brought to safety. A HIWFRS statement said: ‘The crews used tools to remove a number of concrete slats from the bridge so that they could reach the dogs.

‘The firefighters were able to retrieve the animals and reunite Juno, Forest and Arber with their owner, before returning to their stations shortly after midday.’

Hide Ad
The digs were at risk of being swept away by fast flowing water. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service.
PoliceFareham
News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Follow us