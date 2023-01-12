Officers were called to the eastbound carriageway between Junction 11 and Junction 12 at around 2.20am on Wednesday morning. It sparked a day of mayhem on the roads in the area.

Police said a 59-year-old woman from Fareham died at the scene, with her death not being treated as suspicious and a report being prepared for the coroner. Her family were informed and have been supported by specialist officers.

A statement from police on Wednesday afternoon said: ‘We are appealing for witnesses and information following a sudden death on the M27. We would like to speak to any witnesses and anyone with relevant dash cam footage.’

Now police have provided an update into the probe. A spokesman said: ‘At this stage no vehicles are believed to be involved.’

Emergency services closed the eastbound carriage of the M27 between Fareham and Port Solent for much of the morning, leading to widespread disruption and severe delays across both Fareham and Gosport, as motorists were diverted elsewhere. The carriageway completely reopened at around 4pm.

The closure meant drivers faced delays of more than an hour on the northbound approach on Newgate Lane between B3334 and Peel Common Roundabout and around the A27 Delme Roundabout.

It is the second time that Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have been called to a motorway fatality in less than a month.