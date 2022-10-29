Simon Chaplin, 54, Clive Elsden, 40, and Oliver Elsden, 30, have made a big decision by buying a 1912 pinnace with the hope of restoring it to its original condition – with no experience.

The trio had been invited to see ‘Britain at War’ in Poole with one of their friends and the friends spotted a Dunkirk Little Ship which sparked their curiosity for the potential of finding themselves one.

After looking for something that fitted what they wanted, Clive came across the pinnace for sale in Dijon, France, which had also been part of the Dunkirk evacuation, Operation Dynamo.

Dunkirk Little Ship arriving at Portsmouth to go to Hayling Island, Portsmouth on Thursday 27th October 2022 Pictured: The people behind bringing the Dunkirk Little Ship in, Simon Chaplin, Oliver Elsden and Clive Elsden at Hayling Island, Portsmouth Picture: Habibur Rahman

Simon said: ‘We are completely winging it, we are all capable DIYers but we have got good contacts in the marine area, but I think we are definitely going to be winging it all the way.’

They have taken a gamble and bought the ship, but their original plans to sail it through French canals and then transport it back to Hayling Island were scuppered when they realised that the boat had problems with its engine, and the water level in France is considerably lower due to the hot summer.

Simon said: ‘But to get it over the bridge on Hayling Island we had to basically chop her to bits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dunkirk Little Ship arriving at Portsmouth to go to Hayling Island, Portsmouth on Thursday 27th October 2022 Pictured: Dunkirk Little Ship going into Hayling Island Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘Our idea is to try and restore her to what she looked like in the 1930s and she actually, believe it or not, had two huge masts.’

The ship is an ex-naval pinnace which took part in rescues in Operation Dynamo, which was the Dunkirk evacuation, removing countless soldiers from the beaches of Dunkirk during the Second World War, as well as playing a role during the First World War.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The three men have got no previous history of boat renovations or restoration and Simon has said that he believes that it will take anywhere between five and 10 years to get her back in a good condition that she once was.