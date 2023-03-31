News you can trust since 1877
Three people arrested in connection with Class A drugs being supplied in Hampshire

Police officers have arrested three people following warrants that were made in relation to drug-supply activity.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 31st Mar 2023, 11:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 11:45 BST

The warrants were executed at three Southampton addresses before midday March 30 and officers searched addresses in Lydgate Road in Thornhill, Lydgate Close in Thornhill and Vanguard Road in Bitterne.

During the searches, officers found quantities of suspected Class A and Class B drugs, a number of offensive weapons and a number of imitation firearms, along with other drug-related paraphernalia.

A 39-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman, who are both from Southampton, were arrested on suspicion of possession with the intent to supply a Class A drug and possession of a Class B drug.

Police have arrested three people due to drug related activity.
They have both since been released on conditional bail until June 30 and a 48-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on a warrant for failing to appear at court.

A man from Southampton was issued with a community resolution order for possession of a Class B drug.

Information that the police receive from the community is vital and informs them on where to put their resources, while allowing them to take action against any illegal activity.

If you, or anyone you know, suspects that an address in your neighbourhood is being used for drug dealing, drug-related activity or associated crime, then please report it to the police by calling 101.