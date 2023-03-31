The weather warning has been issued across the south, including Portsmouth, with winds thrashing the city on Thursday evening and Friday morning.

The warning has said that there may be ‘some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport’ and ‘some bus and train services’ may affected, with some journeys taking longer.

A weather warning for wind has been issued for Portsmouth and much of the south of England today. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

Strong winds are due to continue through the day until later on this evening and the Met Office has said that ‘heavy rain is expected throughout the day, with glimpses of sunshine at around 10am before moving back to rainy skies. Winds are expected to hit 23 mph at around 4pm, with a maximum temperature of 12 degrees Celsius throughout the day.’