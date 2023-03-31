Met Office issue yellow weather warnings for Portsmouth with strong winds expected today
The Met Office has issued a weather warning for Portsmouth today with ‘strong winds’ set to hit the city.
The weather warning has been issued across the south, including Portsmouth, with winds thrashing the city on Thursday evening and Friday morning.
The warning has said that there may be ‘some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport’ and ‘some bus and train services’ may affected, with some journeys taking longer.
Strong winds are due to continue through the day until later on this evening and the Met Office has said that ‘heavy rain is expected throughout the day, with glimpses of sunshine at around 10am before moving back to rainy skies. Winds are expected to hit 23 mph at around 4pm, with a maximum temperature of 12 degrees Celsius throughout the day.’
Tomorrow is expected to look ‘cloudy, with further outbreaks of light rain and drizzle for many, although it may gradually become drier and brighter late afternoon and into the evening.’