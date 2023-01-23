Multiple fire crews were deployed to tackle the raging blaze above Bossman’s Kitchen in Copnor Road yesterday. Firefighters from Southsea, Cosham, Fareham, Havant and Portchester were called shortly before 5.30pm.

Thick smoke and flames plumed from the building. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said the roof was ablaze after the fire spread from the first floor.

Emergency services are on the scene. Picture: Zack Ali

They said: ‘Three casualties were assessed by South Central Ambulance Service paramedics as police officers enforced a road closure. Firefighters in breathing apparatus worked to extinguish the fire using jets and the aerial ladder before clearing the property of smoke with ventilation fans.

‘The first-floor and roof were destroyed in the blaze.’ Relief crews from St Mary’s and Hightown fire stations took over from initial crews at the scene.

The stop message was given at 12.08am and investigation officers are ascertaining the cause of the fire today.