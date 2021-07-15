Customers enjoying Porters Picture: Sam Stephenson

The One Eyed Dog and The Honest Politician, both in Elm Grove, and Porters, in Albert Road, are welcoming back customers after a particularly tough few months which saw them forced to close due to coronavirus restrictions.

It has been an extremely tough past 18 months for all businesses in the hospitality industry, with pubs and restaurants being unable to open.

Then they were only able to have customers outdoors and now they can have customers indoors but only that which accounts for 50 per cent of their indoor occupancy due to social distancing.

The Honest Politician pub in Southsea. Picture: Sam Stephenson

Due to restricted outdoor space, The One Eyed Dog, The Honest Politician and Porters – all owned and run by Joe Collis – were only able to officially welcome customers back into their pubs as of May 17.

But with the pubs are back open, the public are being urged to support them.

Tony Armitage, 32, who has been the manager of The One Eyed Dog for the past six years and lives in Eastney, said: ‘Overall we have been really pleased with business since reopening, of course we would love for the current restrictions to be lifted, but only if it is safe to do so, just so then we could increase how many people can welcome inside our pub.

The One Eyed Dog manager Toby Armitage, 32. Picture: Sam Stephenson

‘Currently business is the best it possibly could be, and we are doing everything we can do to be Covid safe, which all our customers have been really supportive and on board with.

‘In particular our customers love our happy hour, which takes place 4pm until 7pm everyday where drinks such as our beers, cocktails, ciders and wines are discounted.

SEE ALSO: Promote your business with The News with our new Business Bounceback scheme

‘We are open from 4pm until 1am Sunday to Thursday, and 4pm until 3.30am Friday and Saturdays - so there is time for everyone to come visit!’

The One Eyed Dog Picture: Sam Stephenson

All three pubs are known for having their own individual attractive facilities for customers – such as The One Eyed Dog’s secret garden or The Honest Politician’s pool tables.

In addition, Porters has also recently launched its food for delivery on UberEats and Deliveroo, giving those who have been unable to visit them in person an alternative.

With the rules set to change again on July 19, all three pubs are looking forward to a return to normality.

- Story by Sophie Gibbons

Assistant manager of Porters Jack Rose, 31. Picture: Sam Stephenson

Promote your business with The News

We have seen how tough the past year has been on businesses so we’ve decided to do our bit to help by offering a new way for businesses to market - and a lower cost.

The scheme, sponsored by the Federation of Small Businesses, will help businesses promote themselves at a fraction of the usual advertising or marketing costs.

As the pandemic ends, there’s never been a better time to promote your business and make it stand out.

Come to us and take up this one-time only opportunity for the lowest-ever cost to appear in the area’s biggest news outlet with authentic, interesting copy.

- How much does it cost?

The Honest Politician pub in Southsea. Pictured is Jake Whitehead, 25, in the pub. Picture: Sam Stephenson

£65 - one off, one time fee, no contract

- What do you get?

A guaranteed published article in The News - and online at portsmouth.co.uk

- How does it work?

Our business editor Kimberley Barber has been helping businesses to stand out for 10 years. She will help you identify the thing your business needs to shout about, in order to get it noticed.

Whether that’s a new product, an expansion to your team, an award win, or even just simply a change of opening hours - there are many reasons that a business would need to shine a light on itself.

Kimberley will help you to find your ‘top line’ and her team will create an authentic article to appear in the pages of The News.

Your company doesn’t need to employ somebody to find the best news, or even write it, let the experienced team at The News do it for you.

Not only will your article run alongside the daily business page, putting it in the perfect spot to reach engaged readers, it will benefit from the News’ insider track on what makes attractive content that will engage your customers.

- What could happen after appearing in The News?

Our newspaper is read by thousands of people everyday. It’s been the traditional route to reach people in Portsmouth for hundreds of years.

It is read by all major news outlets, and is often the starting point of national stories.

Being in The News gets your story in front of the right people.

If your story has editorial value, it will appear on our website portsmouth.co.uk - reaching worldwide audiences of hundreds of thousands of people.

As well as this, with the right tweaks, it could appear on The News’ Facebook page - reaching a following of 120,000 people who all have an interest in this area instantly.

The News also has Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter followers - if appropriate for these audiences, your story will be shared on these accounts too.

Being published in The News is just the start, with our help, we can get you on the path to national recognition.

- What else do I get?

As well as the pride and prestige of appearing in the biggest and longest-serving news outlet in Portsmouth, you will become part of our network.

You’ll join a group of like-minded businesses and individuals who all have Portsmouth at their hearts.

You’ll also get access to special advertising packages and discounts, should you wish to further promote your message.

Join us, it’s the start of our business community coming together and working together for the benefit of our community.

- How do I sign up?

Email your local rep Liz Wiffin on [email protected] to get signed up