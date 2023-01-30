News you can trust since 1877
Three-vehicle crash causing disruption and delays in Portsmouth as emergency crews on scene

A CRASH is causing major delays in Cosham this afternoon.

By Steve Deeks
27 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 30th Jan 2023, 5:13pm

The incident happened on Spur Road which has been closed in both directions. Emergency services are in attendance at the scene near London Road that left one person injured.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘Police were called at 3.34pm on Monday to reports of a collision. The collision involved three vehicles. One person suffered minor injuries.’

A tweet from Portsmouth Roads said: Spur Road was ‘closed in both directions - causing delays’ with ‘emergency services’ attending.

A crash is causing delays in Cosham edited:habibur rahman
