Three-vehicle crash causing disruption and delays in Portsmouth as emergency crews on scene
A CRASH is causing major delays in Cosham this afternoon.
The incident happened on Spur Road which has been closed in both directions. Emergency services are in attendance at the scene near London Road that left one person injured.
A police spokeswoman said: ‘Police were called at 3.34pm on Monday to reports of a collision. The collision involved three vehicles. One person suffered minor injuries.’
A tweet from Portsmouth Roads said: Spur Road was ‘closed in both directions - causing delays’ with ‘emergency services’ attending.