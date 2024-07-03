Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tickets for “box office” A-list comedian Michael McIntyre’s show at The Kings Theatre sold in a “flash” within one hour as he marks his return to stand-up after five years.

The Southsea theatre said the comedian’s ‘Macnificent’ show at the 1,400 capacity Albert Road venue went on sale at 10am on Wednesday and were all sold within the hour - inevitably leaving many people disappointed. The show will take place on October 2 at 8pm.

His current tour marks his return to the world of stand-up after a five-year break. Michael’s previous tours have sold over four million tickets and broken box-office records around the world. “Macnificent looks to be heading in the same direction, as the tickets flew out of the box office at The Kings in a flash,” a spokesperson for the theatre said.

Richard Pearce, CEO of Kings Theatre, said: “We are delighted that The Kings has become a recognised tour venue for comedians of Michael McIntyre’s calibre. The last time Michael was here we sold out in similar fashion, and this is a consistent pattern with the other A-List comedians we are attracting, including Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett.

“We will continue to present comedy that the local audiences clearly want to see, securing our place in Portsmouth as a top comedy venue. We are so fortunate to have a theatre that can hold over 1,400 people whilst providing an intimate experience for performers and every member of the audience.”