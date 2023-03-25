News you can trust since 1877
Timelapse video shows a beautiful dawn breaking over Portsmouth

This beautiful picture of dawn breaking over Portsmouth – and a timelapse video to go with it – was taken by Andy Hornby.

By Tom Morton
Published 25th Mar 2023, 13:27 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 25th Mar 2023, 13:28 GMT

The professional photographer, who lives in Southsea and owns Andy Hornby Photography, was in the Falklands Gardens in Gosport to capture the sunrise.

He was there on Friday morning, as the clouds framed and reflected the morning sun to beautiful effect. The picture shows the Millennium Clock in the foreground, with the Spinnaker Tower and the ‘Lipstick’ building at Gunwharf Quays illuminated by the sun.

Dawn breaking over Portsmouth, shot from Gosport on Friday Picture: Andy Hornby Photography
Dawn breaking over Portsmouth, shot from Gosport on Friday Picture: Andy Hornby Photography
Dawn breaking over Portsmouth, shot from Gosport on Friday Picture: Andy Hornby Photography
