The professional photographer, who lives in Southsea and owns Andy Hornby Photography , was in the Falklands Gardens in Gosport to capture the sunrise.

He was there on Friday morning, as the clouds framed and reflected the morning sun to beautiful effect. The picture shows the Millennium Clock in the foreground, with the Spinnaker Tower and the ‘Lipstick’ building at Gunwharf Quays illuminated by the sun.