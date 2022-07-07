Today only - snap yourself in socks and sandals to gain entry to English Heritage's Roman sites, including Portchester Castle for free

It may be considered the ultimate fashion faux pas, but English Heritage is calling on the nation to forego the sartorial sensibilities of the 21st Century and be inspired by the Romans as it launches the first Socks and Sandals Day today, to mark the 1,900th anniversary of the commencement of the building of Hadrian’s Wall.

Anyone who shares a snap of themselves on social media today, July 8, sporting the socks and sandals look can also spend this new national day enjoying – for free – one of English Heritage’s Roman sites, including Portchester Castle.

Although in the Roman period socks and sandals could well have been worn as a matter of practicality, today they are considered by the majority to be a crime against fashion.

Frances McIntosh, English Heritage’s Collections Curator for Hadrian’s Wall, said: ‘Socks and sandals have seen a resurgence of late with celebrities like David Beckham and Rihanna donning this previously controversial trend, but it might be surprising to many that we can actually trace our penchant for comfort and style right back to the Romans.

‘From care packages of woolly socks sent to shivering soldiers on Hadrian’s Wall, to the fashion of sandals from Rome, wearing the unlikely pair together should come as no surprise. After all, if fashion is cyclical then here comes 122 AD!’