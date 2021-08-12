Youngsters from Year 11 eagerly awaiting their GCSE results visited the school to collect the envelopes containing their final grades.

Mike Hartnell, headteacher of Warblington School, said: ‘We are immensely proud of all the work and achievements of our students, especially after such a difficult and disrupted year.

Warblington School students with their results

‘We have worked tirelessly to ensure students are all able to progress onto further education and study, and we look forward to seeing what they will achieve in the future with these excellent set of outcomes.

‘The results this year represent our continued improvement as a school and are a reflection of the hard work everyone has put in.

‘This is a year group we are incredibly proud of and wish them every success in the future.’

The school has reported a number of achievements by students sitting GCSEs, A-levels, and other qualifications this summer.

The school is 'immensely proud' of its students

Student Tilly Taylor achieved 12 grades seven to nine, the top grades that could be awarded, while Maddie Bailey and Rhiannon Griffiths achieved 11 of the top grades.

Tai Nguyen achieved 11 top grades - including eight grade nines with an A in additional maths - and is now progressing to college.

Keira Delahay, Arun Allport, Olivia Gates, Jamie Crockford, Akosua Baidoo, Ethan Stainsby all achieved at least seven top grades.

Alyssa McPhee was recognised for achieving the most progress in her year group as a result of her hard work throughout her time at the school.

Despite undergoing treatment at Southampton University Hospital, Millie Rudkin-Blair continued to log in to remote sessions and achieved passes in all her subjects.

Mike said: ‘We are all very proud of her here at Warblington for achieving under incredibly challenging circumstances.’

Louis Bowden has been balancing studying alongside his tennis training and competitions, and is preparing to play at Wimbledon this year.

Following the cancellation of exams, grades were awarded this year through a process of teacher assessed grades against a national standard, and approved and awarded by the exam boards.

