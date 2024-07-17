"Total shock" - well known "loved" Havant woman dies suddenly

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 17th Jul 2024, 10:25 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2024, 15:48 BST
A “loved” Havant woman who was well known in the area has died suddenly - leaving people in “total shock”.

Maggie Taylor, who worked in Freddies in Greywell Shopping Centre in Leigh Park, died on June 27 leaving her family “devastated”.

The community is rallying around to support her loved ones left behind with a Go Fund Me launched to raise funds for her funeral.

Emma Stanley, writing on the Go Fund Me, said: “I'm trying to raise money to help Maggie's family with funeral costs. Maggie was an amazing lady, friendly and kind to everyone. She was well thought of by customers where she worked in Freddies.

“Sadly on June 27 our beautiful Maggie grew her angel wings, which was a total shock to everyone who loved and knew Maggie. Maggie unfortunately didn't have life insurance in place. Her family are dealing with this devastating loss on top of the financial burden too now. 

“I know a lot of people loved Maggie and if anyone can donate anything at all I would be ever so grateful. If we all help a little it will help a lot. Thank you.”

To donate go to: www.gofundme.com/f/maggie-taylor

