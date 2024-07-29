Totally Tributes took place on Saturday, July 27 at Port Solent, as three renowned tribute acts pay homage to Queen, Elton John, and Oasis. The event was hugely popular last year and the music has not disappointed this year round as people took to the dance floor.

Lisa Fowler, Port Solent, said: “This year, our events have been hugely popular – from live music to Comic Con. There’s always a fantastic atmosphere as everybody gets into the groove and has a ball.”

This year, the event welcomed hundreds of people who wanted to get a taste of the action – and the glorious sun was shining down on them.

Here are 6 pictures from the Totally Tributes act:

1 . Totally Tributes at Port Solent Pictured is: The crowds at Port Solent enjoying Forever Queen Picture: Keith Woodland (270721-14)Photo: Keith Woodland Photo Sales

2 . Totally Tributes at Port Solent Pictured is: Freddie Mercury, Forever Queen Picture: Keith Woodland (270721-17)Photo: Keith Woodland Photo Sales

3 . Totally Tributes at Port Solent Pictured is: Dancing to Forever Queen Picture: Keith Woodland (270721-34)Photo: Keith Woodland Photo Sales