Totally Tributes wows Port Solent with music from Queen, Oasis and Elton John tributes - in pictures

By Sophie Lewis
Published 29th Jul 2024, 07:38 BST
Music, dancing and sunshine made this weekend at Port Solent an unforgettable one.

Totally Tributes took place on Saturday, July 27 at Port Solent, as three renowned tribute acts pay homage to Queen, Elton John, and Oasis. The event was hugely popular last year and the music has not disappointed this year round as people took to the dance floor.

Lisa Fowler, Port Solent, said: “This year, our events have been hugely popular – from live music to Comic Con. There’s always a fantastic atmosphere as everybody gets into the groove and has a ball.”

This year, the event welcomed hundreds of people who wanted to get a taste of the action – and the glorious sun was shining down on them.

Here are 6 pictures from the Totally Tributes act:

Pictured is: The crowds at Port Solent enjoying Forever Queen Picture: Keith Woodland (270721-14)

1. Totally Tributes at Port Solent

Pictured is: The crowds at Port Solent enjoying Forever Queen Picture: Keith Woodland (270721-14)

Pictured is: Freddie Mercury, Forever Queen Picture: Keith Woodland (270721-17)

2. Totally Tributes at Port Solent

Pictured is: Freddie Mercury, Forever Queen Picture: Keith Woodland (270721-17)

Pictured is: Dancing to Forever Queen Picture: Keith Woodland (270721-34)

3. Totally Tributes at Port Solent

Pictured is: Dancing to Forever Queen Picture: Keith Woodland (270721-34)

Pictured is: The audience at Port Solent listening to Forever Queen Picture: Keith Woodland (270721-30)

4. Totally Tributes at Port Solent

Pictured is: The audience at Port Solent listening to Forever Queen Picture: Keith Woodland (270721-30)

