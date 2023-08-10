The crash caused the oil spillage and crews from St Mary’s, Hightown and Redbridge were called to the scene following a large diesel leak at around half 10.

Nobody was trapped or had suffered injuries following the road traffic collision and crews used Environment Agency equipment to stem the leak and prevent fuel entering the drainage system.

A large oil spillage on the M27 yesterday (August 10) caused road closures.

The Environmental Protection Unit from Romsey was called to assist, but further crews from Winchester and Eastleigh were stood down prior to their arrival.