Traffic in Hampshire: Huge diesel spillage on M27 caused road closure and heavy delays - this is what happened

Approximately 300 litres of diesel was spilled onto the M27 yesterday causing huge delays and a road closure.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 10th Aug 2023, 07:53 BST- 1 min read

A collision involving two heavy goods vehicles took place on the M27 at junction 3 for Nursling yesterday (August 9) morning.

The crash caused the oil spillage and crews from St Mary’s, Hightown and Redbridge were called to the scene following a large diesel leak at around half 10.

Nobody was trapped or had suffered injuries following the road traffic collision and crews used Environment Agency equipment to stem the leak and prevent fuel entering the drainage system.

A large oil spillage on the M27 yesterday (August 10) caused road closures.A large oil spillage on the M27 yesterday (August 10) caused road closures.
The Environmental Protection Unit from Romsey was called to assist, but further crews from Winchester and Eastleigh were stood down prior to their arrival.

The road was closed for hours while it was resurfaced but it has now been cleared and all of the delays are now gone.

To report a road traffic incident, click here.

