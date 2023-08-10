Traffic in Hampshire: Huge diesel spillage on M27 caused road closure and heavy delays - this is what happened
A collision involving two heavy goods vehicles took place on the M27 at junction 3 for Nursling yesterday (August 9) morning.
The crash caused the oil spillage and crews from St Mary’s, Hightown and Redbridge were called to the scene following a large diesel leak at around half 10.
Nobody was trapped or had suffered injuries following the road traffic collision and crews used Environment Agency equipment to stem the leak and prevent fuel entering the drainage system.
The Environmental Protection Unit from Romsey was called to assist, but further crews from Winchester and Eastleigh were stood down prior to their arrival.
The road was closed for hours while it was resurfaced but it has now been cleared and all of the delays are now gone.