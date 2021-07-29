Trains from Portsmouth cancelled tonight after person is hit by a train

Library footage of a police officer and sniffer dog at the entrance of Fratton Railway station. Picture: Habibur Rahman

A number of services are due to be cancelled from 9.30pm tonight following a strained day on the railway lines.

It comes after a person was hit by a train between Balham and Clapham Junction earlier today, causing network-wide disruption and misery for passengers.

Railway operator Southern has warned passengers travelling to or from Portsmouth Harbour, Portsmouth and Southsea, Fratton, Hilsea and Bedhampton to expect delays and cancellations tonight.

In a statement on it’s Twitter account, the operator added it had already been struggling to cope with demand, due to a lack of staff.

‘Unfortunately, some of our train crew are unavailable due to Covid-19 effects or the need to self-isolate due to increasing activations of track and trace across the UK in recent weeks,’ Southern said.

Lines in the capital have since been re-opened following today’s earlier incident between Balham and Clapham Junction.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron