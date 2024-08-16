Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Travellers were served a court order to move from an area in Cowplain after they set up a camp there.

An unauthorised encampment was set up in Tempest Avenue, Cowplain, on Tuesday evening. Havant Borough Council and police officers were alerted.

The local authority has confirmed that the site was vacated today, which has been cleared. A spokeswoman said: “Officers from Havant Borough Council attended the encampment to issue directions to leave as well as a summons for a court hearing to be held at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Thursday, August 15.

An unauthorised encampment was set up in Tempest Avenue, Cowplain. | Google Street View

“At the hearing, the court served an order for the removal of the encampment which was served on site by council officers and police on Thursday evening. Havant Borough Council works closely with partners to minimise the impact that unauthorised encampments have on residents and to then restore sites as quickly as possible once the encampment has left.”

A post on social media said people managed to get into the hall in Tempest Avenue. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said they received no reports of break-ins or damage to the hall.

An unauthorised encampment was previously set up in Alexandra Park near Mountbatton Centre, Hilsea, last week.