Travellers leave Fareham Leisure Centre "clean and tidy" after pitching camp in car park
Caravans and other vehicles were set up in the facility’s car park in Park Lane on Sunday evening (June 9). Council officials and police were alerted at the time.
Police units in Fareham carried out reassurance patrols in the local area. A Fareham Borough Council spokeswoman previously said the travellers were issued with a Section 77 letter from the local authority’s enforcement team, under the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994.
She added that the group had departed by Thursday morning. “The travellers have now vacated the Leisure Centre site and it has been left clean and tidy,” she said.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman previously said they were called to the scene at 8.30pm on June 10, adding that no damage had been caused.