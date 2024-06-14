Travellers leave Fareham Leisure Centre "clean and tidy" after pitching camp in car park

By Freddie Webb
Published 14th Jun 2024, 15:51 BST
A group of travellers that pitched camp at Fareham Leisure Centre have left the area.

Caravans and other vehicles were set up in the facility’s car park in Park Lane on Sunday evening (June 9). Council officials and police were alerted at the time.

Travellers at Fareham Leisure Centre on Tuesday, June 11, 2024. Picture: Sarah Standing (110624-795)Travellers at Fareham Leisure Centre on Tuesday, June 11, 2024. Picture: Sarah Standing (110624-795)
Travellers at Fareham Leisure Centre on Tuesday, June 11, 2024. Picture: Sarah Standing (110624-795) | Sarah Standing

Police units in Fareham carried out reassurance patrols in the local area. A Fareham Borough Council spokeswoman previously said the travellers were issued with a Section 77 letter from the local authority’s enforcement team, under the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994.

She added that the group had departed by Thursday morning. “The travellers have now vacated the Leisure Centre site and it has been left clean and tidy,” she said.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman previously said they were called to the scene at 8.30pm on June 10, adding that no damage had been caused.

