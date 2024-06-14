Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A group of travellers that pitched camp at Fareham Leisure Centre have left the area.

Caravans and other vehicles were set up in the facility’s car park in Park Lane on Sunday evening (June 9). Council officials and police were alerted at the time.

Travellers at Fareham Leisure Centre on Tuesday, June 11, 2024. Picture: Sarah Standing (110624-795) | Sarah Standing

Police units in Fareham carried out reassurance patrols in the local area. A Fareham Borough Council spokeswoman previously said the travellers were issued with a Section 77 letter from the local authority’s enforcement team, under the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She added that the group had departed by Thursday morning. “The travellers have now vacated the Leisure Centre site and it has been left clean and tidy,” she said.